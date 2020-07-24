Kulbhushan Jadhav not pardoned, Farogh Naseem informs NA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem has said that Indian spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav has not been pardoned for his involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan via ordinance.

Addressing the National Assembly (NA) session, the minister said that the ordinance regarding appeal of Kulbhushan Jadhav was presented as per the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“India wanted to move against Pakistan in UNSC, if Islamabad fail to fulfill its international duties as per ICJ verdict.”

Farogh Naseem suggested not to do politics on sensitive security related matters. The sentence of Indian spy has not been overturned, neither government facilitating Jadhav, he added.

In his statement in the NA session, the minister said Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 and was not provided consular access until India moved ICJ over the issue.

The reaction came day after a rumpus erupted in NA session when law ministry tabled ordinance regarding appeal of Kulbhushan Jadhav under Article 89 of the Constitution.

