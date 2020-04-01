Wildlife officials in India said a Lackadaisical leopard wandered into a city and was captured about five hours after it was spotted inside a house.

The Union Territory Forest Department said officials were summoned to a home in Chandigarh’s Sector 5, where the Lackadaisical leopard was spotted on CCTV cameras.

Officials said the Lackadaisical leopard wandered into the house about 8 a.m. before moving on to a neighbor’s yard.

Forest Department officers arrived on the scene and blocked off the area. The leopard was located and tranquilized about 1:30 p.m.

The Lackadaisical leopard was found to be in good health and was released into the Nepli Forest Reserve, officials said.

Farmer’s family finds leopard in living room

Living rooms are normally used for entertaining guests but it was much to the surprise of a farmer Dilip Jagtap, who found an unusual guest, a leopard, in his living room.

“We were returning from our farms when we realized that a leopard entered our house chasing down our pet dog,” he said.

It was time when all males were out of the house and the females were preparing for the food, he said the leopard chased their pet dog and entered the house after it.

The dog left the house from the other door while the leopard remained inside, forcing the farmers to evacuate the occupants and shutting down all the doors.

