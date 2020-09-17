Trainer jet’s nose-wheel breaks off during landing at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The nose-wheel of a trainer jet belonging to a flying club has broken off while landing at Walton Airport in Lahore, however, the female pilot remained safe in the incident, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A trainer aircraft made an emergency landing at Walton Airport, which is being used by flying clubs and general aviation, after taking flight from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

The nose-wheel of the aircraft, AP-BED, broke off after touching the ground. Sources told ARY News that a female pilot was flying the aircraft which met the accident at the Walton Airport.

After the incident, fire tenders of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) rushed to the site, however, the pilot remained safe. The aviation authorities have commenced an investigation into the incident, added sources.

Earlier in August, A Cessna aircraft had escaped a dangerous accident as its tyre punctured while landing at New Islamabad International Airport.

The trainer jet with instructor and trainee on board had escaped accident after the tyre of its landing gear punctured at the runway. However, the instructor pilot had exhibited his expertise and managed to safely land the aircraft.

Later, the technical staff had removed the plane belonging to a private flying club from the runway after replacing its tyre. The incident had led to the closure of the runway for around 12 minutes.

In February, the nose-wheel had fallen off a plane after it took flight for a training mission, however, the pilot managed to make a safe emergency landing.

A Cessna trainer jet of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had taken off from the airport but its nose-wheel fell off just after taking flight. The pilot of the plane contacted control tower for making an emergency landing.

