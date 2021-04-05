Lahore man ‘recreates PUBG scene’, kills two, injures three

LAHORE: A man, said to be a PUBG Mobile game addict, shot at and killed two people while injured three others in Lahore on Monday, according to police.

They said the incident took place in the provincial capital’s Nawa Kot neighbourhood.

The police said the man opened fire after a brawl with his family members over some domestic issue, as a result of which his sister-in-law and friend got killed while his mother, sister and brother were injured.

Alerted by gunshots, local people rushed to the scene and got hold of him, handing him over to the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umar Baloch confirmed the firing incident saying the accused was an addict of PUBG, an online game popular among youth. The accused person’s family members used to stop him from playing the game, he added.

“The accused recreated a PUBG scene,” the police officer said. “The accused had a brawl with his family the other day. Today, he brought a pistol from somewhere and opened fire,” he added.

