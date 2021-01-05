Lahore man who shot neighbour’s pet dog gets bail

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to a lawyer who allegedly shot and killed his neighbour’s pet dog in Lahore’s Defence area, reported ARY News.

The court approved the bail of the lawyer subject to submission of Rs50,000 worth of surety bonds and restrained the police from arresting him until January 13.

During the hearing, the accused stated before the court that he wanted to join investigation but feared arrest at the hands of the police. He, therefore, requested the court to grant him bail so he can become part of the probe.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered at the Defence police station, the lawyer shot the dog thrice on the New Year night.

The accused initially stated that the dog attacked his daughter, after which he shot it. However, in a statement he gave to the police he said he is not married.

