LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday confirmed that police have arrested a suspect named Shafqat in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case, who has also under interrogation confessed to have committed the crime.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said that DNA of suspect Shafqat had matched with the samples collected from the crime scene.

” Shafqat has confessed his involvement in the motorway gang-rape case,” said Buzdar and added that efforts were being made to arrest another prime suspect Abid Ali.

Read More: Police arrest prime suspect in motorway gang rape case

لاہور – سیالکوٹ موٹروے کے دلخراش واقعہ میں خاتون سے زیادتی میں ملوث شفقت علی گرفتار ہو چکا ہے، جس کا ڈی این اے میچ کر چکا ہے اور اس نے اعتراف جرم بھی کر لیا ہے.

ملزم عابد علی کی گرفتاری کے لیے بھی ہماری ساری ٹیم مسلسل کوشاں ہے جس کی گرفتاری انشاء اللہ جلد متوقع ہے! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) September 14, 2020

Initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Shafqat is resident of Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar and he along with his family have been involved in criminal activities.

Shafqat further said that they broke window glass of the car for theft and later gang-raped the woman.

Read More: ‘DNA matched’: Criminal record of prime suspect in motorway gang-rape surfaces

Earlier in the day, brother-in-law of Waqarul Hassan, alleged co-accused in the motorway gang-rape case had surrendered himself before the police. According to police, Abbas was in contact with the main accused of the case.

The arrest was made in the light of revelations made by co-accused, Waqarul Hassan, who surrendered himself before CIA police Model Town Lahore on Sunday.

Read more: Motorway gang-rape case: Alleged co-accused Waqarul Hassan surrenders to police

In his initial statement, the accused Waqarul Hassan had refused his involvement in the gang-rape incident and added that he had nothing to do with the incident.

Comments

comments