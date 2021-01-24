Lahore police file 679 cases over arms display, possession in Jan

LAHORE: As many as 679 cases have been registered over display and possession of illegal arms across Lahore this month.

A spokesperson for the Lahore police said the cases were registered during the ongoing drive to eliminate the Kalashnikov culture. A total of 683 people were arrested for displaying or possessing illicit arms.

542 pistols, 10 revolvers, 36 guns, 83 rifles, nine automatic Kalashnikovs and 7,000 bullets were seized.

The spokesperson said 133 people were arrested for resorting to aerial firing and 92 cases registered.

The Capital City Police Office (CCPO) said in a statement that they won’t tolerate the Kalashnikov culture and vowed to make the provincial capital a peaceful city. He ordered strict action against displaying of arms at wedding parties and other events.

