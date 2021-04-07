LAHORE: A sessions court granted on Wednesday two-day physical remand of a gamer accused of murdering three members of his family and a neighbour in Lahore.

The police presented the accused, identified as Rana Bilal, before the court and requested his physical remand for interrogation. The investigation officer stated before the court that the weapon the accused used to commit the crime is yet to be recovered, for which his custody is needed.

Over the course of the hearing, Bilal confessed to having murdered the four people.

“I am a TikTok, imo, and Facebook star. I was deceived and committed the murders in a fit of rage,” he admitted.

The investigation officer said the accused had killed his brother, sister-in-law, sister and neighbour in the provincial capital’s Nawakot area on April 6.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umar Baloch had earlier said that the accused was an addict of PUBG, an online game popular among youth. The accused person’s family members used to stop him from playing the game, he added.

