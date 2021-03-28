Lahore Services Hospital AMS found dead at hostel

Web Analytics
LAHORE: Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) of Lahore’s Services Hospital Dr Hassan was found dead at the medical facility’s hostel on Sunday.

According to the hospital administration, the cause of his death has not been determined yet.

Dr Hassan, who had been working as the hospital’s AMS, was found dead at the hostel with blood coming out of his mouth.

The body was shifted to the hospital’s emergency ward.

