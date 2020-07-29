Lahore SHOs to undergo dope test over ‘use of drugs’: sources

LAHORE: Police authorities have decided to conduct the dope test of station house officers (SHOs) in the capital city of the Punjab province, Lahore, after it emerged that many of them are involved in consuming drugs, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the directives were issued by the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore after a report conveyed from the special branch of the Punjab police identified that use of drugs among SHOs in the city is on the rise.

“Even some of them are consuming highly addictive drugs,” the report conveyed to the top cop of the city noted. It further highlighted that after becoming drug-addict, some of the SHOs are also found backing drug supply activities in the city.

Citing the report, the CCPO directed the SHOs in the city to undergo a dope test to ascertain the allegations levelled in the report and take stern action against anyone found involved in such activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that in July 2019, it was decided to take action against the police officers involved in drug-peddling in Punjab.

Read More: On-duty police officials caught taking drugs in Karachi

It was learnt by ARY News at that time that lists of officers involved in drug-peddling have been finalised and sent to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for prompt action.

Sources within the ANF said a number of police high-ups are involved in this heinous business and action will be taken soon against the blacksheeps in the department.

The entire action at that time was expedited after the arrest of PML-N leader Rana Sanullah.

Comments

comments