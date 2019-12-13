Sheikh Rasheed to restart Lahore-Wagah train service tomorrow

SARGODHA: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed, on Friday said the shuttle train service between Lahore and Wagah Railway Station will be restored tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported.

“The train has been named as “Rail Car” which has the capacity for 181 passengers,” said Rasheed while talking to media in Sargodha.

The Rail Car will leave Lahore thrice a day stopping at the Moghalpura, Harbanspura, and Jallo Park stations. The train will provide commute for the passengers desiring to witness the flag ceremony in the evening.

The Wagah to Lahore train service was shut down in 1997 due to security reasons.

Commenting over the ML-1 project, the minister reiterated the commitment to complete the upgradation of ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar with the support of China.

The railway minister said that Russia has also shown interest in the Main Line-3 and the up-gradation of Railway’s factories, adding that no one dares to stop the ML-1 project as it will complete at any cost.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Rasheed has hinted to increase perks and benefits of railway employees, saying that he will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan for the consideration.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to journalists before departing to Sargodha, said that he will request PM Imran Khan to increase perks of Grade-1 to Grade-16 railway employees. He said that the ministry has also decided to run a train from Raiwind.

He said that a new train will be started from the Sargodha division and the ministry would end its deficit within three years.

