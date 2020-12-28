LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday granted interim bail to a woman accused of assaulting a policeman after he tried to stop her from consuming alcohol outside an upscale cafe in Lahore.

After an initial hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Sohail Anjum approved the bail of Kinza Rehman subject to submission of surety bonds worth Rs50,000. The court stopped police from arresting her until January 13 and summoned a report regarding the case.

Her lawyer contended before the court that the police lodged an FIR against his client in negation of the actual facts. She wants to join an investigation launched against her to prove her innocence but fears arrest at the hands of the police, he added.

The counsel, therefore, pleaded with the court to grant his client interim bail.

According to the FIR lodged on Dec 20, the woman and her friend had entered into a brawl with police officers when the latter tried to stop them from consuming alcohol in public. The woman got angry and slapped one of the cops. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

