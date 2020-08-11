LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has been summoned today by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore for questioning in connection with its probe into a case related to “illegally acquiring” hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter will likely be quizzed by the bureau during her appearance as security has been ramped up with police personnel deployed inside and around the bureau’s Lahore office to avoid any untoward incident.

The party leadership has instructed workers to turn up outside NAB office and the Raiwind residence of the PML-N leader and set up camps along the route to express solidarity with her.

Read More: NAB summons Maryam Nawaz on August 11

NAB had asked Maryam to show up before its combined investigation team on August 11 along with details of 200 hundred acres of land she allegedly acquired in Raiwind in 2013 in violation of rules.

She is required to furnish complete details regarding the sale and purchase of land as well as funds arranged for acquiring the land. The bureau has asked her to submit details of duty and tax payment for the purchase of the land in question and whether the land had been brought in agriculture or commercial use.

Read More: AC indicts Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

NAB has also decided to probe former DCOs Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and Ahad Cheema in this case.

Earlier in May, the NAB Lahore had opened an investigation against the Sharif family for “illegally acquiring” hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind to include it in its Jati Umra residence.

Comments

comments