19.26 acres of land surveyed by NLCC for locust presence

ISLAMABAD: A concerted operation against locust swarms in the country has thus far surveyed 19.26 million acres of land to keep the infestation at bay, ARY News reported.

The current operation is being carried out in 19 districts of Pakistan, a total of 1032 teams are actively participating in the campaign to rid the country of locusts.

Read More: Will leave no stone unturned: PM approves Phase-II of NAP for Locust Control

The National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) has said that an area of 201 million acres has been surveyed for locust presence thus far.

Locust swarms were surveyed for in an area of 235215 acres in Punjab, whereas a total of 11123 acres of land mass was surveyed in Sindh for the pest infestation in the past 24 hours.

A total of 173962 acres of land has been surveyed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past day.

Read More: Pakistan-made drones to help battle locust swarms

A total of 218194 acres of land in Balochistan was also surveyed for locust swarms adding to the previous surveys held in the province for the pest.

741 acres of land was freed from locust infestation by NLCC throughout the country in 24 hours after hordes were found feasting on crops and the sprayed with insecticides and pesticides.

Comments

comments