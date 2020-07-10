Will leave no stone unturned: PM approves Phase-II of NAP for Locust Control

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday granted an in-principal approval to Phase-II of the National Action Plan for Locust Control to eradicate the menace of ravenous pests posing risk to the country’s food security.

Accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the National Locust Control Centre where he chaired a meeting to get a detailed briefing on the government’s efforts to get rid of locust invasions.

Speaking, the PM Imran Khan said the government will leave no stone unturned to eliminate locusts that pose risk to food security.

He lauded timely and coordinated response of the federal and provincial governments as well as Pakistan Army for effectively controlling locust attacks with the help of indigenously-built equipment.

Prime Minister Khan stressed the need for a coordinated national response to protect crops from locust invasions. He added that locust attack too is a huge challenge for Pakistan alongisde Covid-19.

The meeting decided that the farmers by locust invasions would be compensated through a package.

