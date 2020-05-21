Lawyer killed over non-payment of ransom in Karachi  

Karachi: Police on Thursday recovered a body of a lawyer from Surjani Town area of the city, claiming the abductee was murdered over non-payment of ransom amount, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the victim, identified as Farhat Ali was a resident of North Nazimabad area of the city and was abducted three days back.

His body was found stashed in a suitcase from a pond in Surjani Town area. “The body bore torture marks,” the police said as they shifted it to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to police, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom amount of Rs 40 million and approached the family using lawyer’s cell phone twice.

“They threatened to kill the lawyer if ransom amount was not paid in their second telephonic conversation,” they said.

The police have initiated a search for the culprits in view of the available evidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that police claimed to have busted a key gang of abductors in Karachi involved in high-profile abductions of two girls Dua Mangi and Bisma.

On March 18, Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said that a five-member kidnappers’ gang led by an ousted police officer was behind the abduction of Dua Mangi and Bisma.

Taking action on the intelligence reports, the police conducted raids in different areas of the country and arrested the two suspects, he added. The arrested suspects were identified as Waseem and Muzaffar.

On March 21, police arrested two more suspects allegedly involved in the kidnapping bid from Peshawar.

SSP Peshawar Zahoor Babar relayed the Khazana police arrested the suspects following a tip-off. The suspects identified as Wasim Raja alias Kamran Chotu and Tariq hailed from Karachi.

