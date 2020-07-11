Leaked audio of removed KP Adviser Ajmal Wazir surfaces

ISLAMABAD: ARY NEWS on Saturday obtained an alleged leaked audio call of the now-removed Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ajmal Wazir that led to his ouster from the provincial ministry, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Ajmal Wazir could be heard in the leaked audio call, discussing share of his commission from the media representative in return of the tax relief on advertisements.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has already de-notified Ajmal Wazir as the provincial advisor on information and public relations and assigned the additional portfolio to the Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for local government, Kamran Bangash.

Speaking on the entire episode, Bangash said that the chief minister had timely taken notice of the matter and removed Ajmal Wazir from his post to ensure transparency in the government affairs.

“A forensic examination of the leaked audio will be conducted and if proved innocent, he will remain a part of the provincial team,” Kamran Bangash said adding that a high-level body led by the chief secretary will probe the matter.

Wazir, who belongs to Shakai valley in South Waziristan, had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf just before the July 2018 general election. He was earlier a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-i-Azam and had remained its central vice-president.

He was appointed as the provincial adviser on information and public relations after removal of Shaukat Yousafzai on 3 March 2020.

