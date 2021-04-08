Leopard on loose sparks fear in Abbottabad town

ABBOTTABAD: A leopard strayed into a populated town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Abbottabad, local residents said on Thursday, a week after a big cat was killed in the city’s Khushi Kote Palak Union Council.

The leopard entered Bakote town, sparking fear among the residents who said the wild animal also attacked livestock.

WATCH: Abbottabad locals kill prowling leopard caught attacking elderly man

The locals appealed to the wildlife department to capture the leopard at the earliest.

Earlier, on March 30, the residents of Malkot village adjacent to Ayubia town captured and killed a leopard that attacked their valley and charged at elderly people in the village.

Also Read: Three booked over killing leopard in Abbottabad

The locals opened fire on the leopard and wounded it fatally. A day later, three persons were booked under Wildlife Act 2015 for allegedly killing the leopard.

