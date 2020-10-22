LHC extends polythene bag ban to milk shops, fruit vendors

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended the ban on use of polythene bags to fruit vendors, milk shops and grocery stores across the province.

A single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim directed the environment protection department to submit a compliance report in this regard on next hearing. The court directed the authorities to enforce the ban across the province without any discrimination.

The court was hearing a constitutional petition filed by Abuzar Salman Khan.

Earlier, on September 24, the Lahore High Court had imposed ban on use of polythene bags at Motorways.

The high court bench in its orders said that polythene bags should not be seen in use at motorways. The court prohibited use of plastic bags at restaurants, food shops and tuc shops at and around motorways.

The bench instructed strict enforcement of the court order and summoned compliance report of the order in next week.

