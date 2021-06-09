LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) extended Wednesday its stay order against the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) audit of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen’s sugar mills.

Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh heard a petition filed by the JWD sugar mills challenging an audit notice of the tax body.

After a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the high court granted a stay order, suspending the operation of the notice till further orders and restrained the FBR from taking a final decision on its audit notice.

The petition stated that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sent a notice for conducting an audit of the mills’ accounts on May 21. The record and documents regarding income tax have been sought by the board, it added.

“The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have no powers to conduct an audit of the five-year-old accounts,” the petitioner argued and pleaded with the high court to declare the audit notice void and restrain the tax body from taking any punitive action against the mills.

