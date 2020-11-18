LHC hears petition seeking ban on TikTok

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday put off a petition seeking a ban on the popular short video sharing app TikTok.

Justice Shahid Waheed took up the petition filed by Nadeem Sarwar, Advocate. The court gave the petitioner time to prepare his arguments in support of his plea and adjourned the case for an indefinite period.

The petitioner stated before the court that the mobile app is disastrous for the younger generation as it is not only leading to wastage of time and money but also peddling vulgarity.

Besides, he submitted, acts of blackmailing and harassment are on the rise because of TikTok. If not banned, the app would prove to be harmful to the country’s social fabric, he cautioned.

Therefore, he pleaded with the high court issued directives for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to impose a permanent ban on the use of TikTok in the country.

On October 19, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had unblocked TikTok, almost ten days after slapping a temporary ban on it citing “complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing application” as the reason behind the move.

