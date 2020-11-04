Man posing as cop in TikTok videos lands in hot water

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar police on Wednesday took into custody a man for masquerading as a policeman in TikTok videos.

According to the police, the arrested man, who hailed from Hangu, was seen wearing a police uniform in the video clips that he shared on the popular short video-sharing application.

Fake service cards, a uniform and arms were recovered from his position, they said.

Earlier, on September 15, a local TikTok star Adil Rajput’s wife had announced false news of his death on their joint account. In a video posted on their account, followed by millions, Farah Adil announced that her husband is dead leaving the fans baffled, with some claiming that he was receiving death threats.

The video instantly went viral on social media and their fans demanded an investigation into what they termed a planned car accident as Adil Rajput was already receiving “death threats”.

