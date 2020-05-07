LHC issues notice to NAB chief on PML-Q leaders’ petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday admitted for hearing a petition filed by PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, ARY News reported.

After a preliminary hearing, a bench of the LHC issued notices to NAB chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and other respondents to come up with their response to the petition by the next hearing slated for May 11.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and other PML-Q leaders were in attendance during the hearing.

The petitioners alleged in their petition that the bureau is an institution of political engineering.

The anti-graft watchdog’s head has ordered a probe into a 19-year-old case against them, despite the fact that the bureau had carried out an inquiry into it almost two decades back but couldn’t find anything incriminating, they said.

The petitioners contended that the NAB chairman lacks the authority to reopen a matter that has already been closed and pleaded with the LHC bench to declare void his orders in this regard.

