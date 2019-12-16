LHC asks NAB to file its reply in Maryam Nawaz passport case till Dec 24

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC), hearing Maryam Nawaz’s plea to get back her passport, on Monday asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply till December 24, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi heard the case. In today’s hearing the NAB’s Prosecutor Faisal Bukhari pleaded the court to grant time for filing reply in the case.

The court, accepting NAB’s plea adjourned the hearing of the case till December 24 and asked the anti-graft watchdog body to submit its reply within the due date.

The PML-N stalwart Maryam Nawaz in her plea, has requested the court to pass orders for the return of her passport.

“My father is seriously ill, want to fly to London to look after him”, the plea states.

Earlier on last Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the federal government’s review committee to decide Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s application for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) within seven days.

Maryam, had moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking its directives for the government to strike her name off the no-fly list so she can travel abroad to take care of her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

