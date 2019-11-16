LHC to resume hearing Nawaz Sharif’s ECL case today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will resume hearing on the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seeking unconditional removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL) today (Saturday).

The two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem will resume hearing the case today at 11:30 am.

Yesterday, the LHC had rejected a plea by the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking to dismiss a petition of Nawaz Sharif for being “non-maintainable.”

A division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, had ruled that this court can hear the PML-N supremo’s petition through which he sought directives for the government to strike his name off the no-fly list so that he can go abroad for medical treatment.

Read more: Govt, NAB submit replies over Nawaz Sharif’s ECL plea

The federal government also submitted its reply in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The government in its reply comprising 45 pages, opposed granting permission to Sharif without submitting required indemnity bonds and insisted that the condition for removal of his name from the ECL should not be set aside. He has been convicted and not been allowed to leave the country without a security deposit.

Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq Chaudhry submitted the government’s reply in the court.

The federal cabinet had given conditional approval to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad seeking depositing an indemnity bond of Rs7 billion to secure removal of his name from the no-fly-list.

Comments

comments