LHC orders NAB to inform Maryam Nawaz prior to issuing arrest warrants

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to inform Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz prior to the issuance of her arrest warrants in the Jati Umra land case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) conducted the hearing of the bail plea submitted by PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz in the Jati Umra land case. Maryam has also appeared in the hearing.

The high court wrapped up the petition after ordering the anti-corruption watchdog to inform Maryam Nawaz 10 days prior to issuing arrest warrants. The court ruled that Maryam could move to the court for bail after getting a notice of the arrest warrants.

Earlier on March 24, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had approved the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz till April 12 and sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) comprising Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural had heard the bail petition of Maryam in the Jati Umra land case.

The court granted the interim bail to Maryam till April 12 and asked the petitioner to submit two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

According to the corruption watchdog, the Sharif family members allegedly illegally acquired 3,500 kanals of land in Raiwind in collusion with the district administration and revenue officials in 2013.

In 2015, then Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema and the Lahore deputy commissioner altered the master plan, declaring hundreds of kanals of land green-land area, the NAB said.

