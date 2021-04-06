Maryam Nawaz submits reply to LHC in NAB’s plea for bail cancellation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has submitted her reply to the Lahore High Court (LHC) over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) petition for the cancellation of her bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Maryam Nawaz pleaded with the high court to reject the petition of the anti-corruption watchdog besides slapping a fine against the institution.

In her six-page response, the PML-N vice president stated that the NAB has kept a complete silence for 14 months in the case before summoning her again.

The cases filed by the anti-graft watchdog and arrests were purposed to suppress the voice, said Maryam Nawaz, adding that the bureau was playing the role of a political engineer and its petition was giving an impression about NAB chairman for acting as a government’s spokesperson.

She further stated that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to her in the case on merit after listening to the stance of the NAB. Furthermore, she stated that NAB’s duty is eliminating corruption but not to take action over political statements.

It may be noted here that the bureau had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The high court will hear the petition on April 7.

The Sharif family has been accused of using Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

