LHC orders NAB to stay clear of PMLN’s Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: High Court adjourns proceedings on the ongoing case against PML-N stalwart, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday, upholding his request for the undertaking which had been filed prior, ARY News reported.

The case has been adjourned till March 25.

The court has ordered the anti-graft watchdog, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file an official answer on the petition filed by the politician against them implying partisan behaviour against him by the institute.

LHC has also stopped NAB from unnecessary harassment of Rana SanaUllah when the counsel representing the politician aired his clients’ doubt of a possible arrest by NAB in the near future.

The court also instructed Sana’s counsel to seek a bail plea for him to avoid further instances involving NAB.

Earlier on February 28, A special court for narcotics control rejected prosecution’s plea to hold day to day proceedings into a case against Pakistan Mulsim League (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for allegedly carrying drugs.

The court issued a two-page written verdict and said that there are no past examples of day to day proceedings and the cases are set in the courtroom as per the followed routine.

The registrar of narcotics control court has informed that there are 220 pending trials in the court, the judge remarked.

