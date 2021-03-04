LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped the government from acquiring land for the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project besides seeking a response from the concerned authorities, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has heard a petition against acquiring land for the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project. The court issued notices to Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and put a stay on acquiring land for the project.

The court maintained that the procedure adopted to acquire land for the Orange Line Metro Train project became disastrous, whereas, an environmental survey was not conducted for Ravi urban project so far.

The court ruled that the government could not acquire land for the project until a survey is conducted to ascertain its environmental impacts. The court directed concerned authorities to appoint an international consultant to review the environmental impacts of the multi-billion project.

The hearing was adjourned till March 8.

It may be noted here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

According to the plan, the project will be completed with the coordination of the private sector and the Punjab government will complete its infrastructure. The country is expecting a huge foreign investment through the Ravi Riverfront project which is being initiated under a comprehensive plan.

