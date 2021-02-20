KP minister Liaquat Khattak removed over PK-63 by-poll defeat

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday removed KP Irrigation Minister Liaquat Khattak over violating party policy in PK-63 by-poll, ARY News reported.

Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said in a statement that CM Mahmood removed Liaquat Khattak after carrying out an inquiry against him.

“Liaquat Khattak supported Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate during Nowshera by-poll and ran a campaign against PTI candidate,” said Kamran Bangash.

He further said that Khattak was removed after taking Prime Minister Imran Khan in confidence.

Read More: Internal party differences caused defeat in PK-63 by-poll: Bangash

It must be noted here that Liaquat Khattak is the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khatak.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Akhtiyar Wali Khan has won the PK-63 (Nowshera) by-elections by securing 21,122 votes.

Read more: Unofficial Results: PML-N’s candidate wins PK-63 by-poll

As per the unofficial results from all 102 polling stations in the constituency, PML-N candidate Akhtiyar Wali Khan reportedly secured 21,122 votes and emerged victorious in the by-polls.

His close contestant, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Muhammad Umar bagged 17,023 votes and stood second. PML-N won the seat by 40,88 votes.

Comments

comments