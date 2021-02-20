Web Analytics
KP minister Liaquat Khattak removed over PK-63 by-poll defeat

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday removed KP Irrigation Minister Liaquat Khattak over violating party policy in PK-63 by-poll, ARY News reported.

Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said in a statement that CM Mahmood removed Liaquat Khattak after carrying out an inquiry against him.

“Liaquat Khattak supported Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate during Nowshera by-poll and ran a campaign against PTI candidate,” said Kamran Bangash.

He further said that Khattak was removed after taking Prime Minister Imran Khan in confidence.

It must be noted here that Liaquat Khattak is the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khatak.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Akhtiyar Wali Khan has won the PK-63 (Nowshera) by-elections by securing 21,122 votes.

As per the unofficial results from all 102 polling stations in the constituency, PML-N candidate Akhtiyar Wali Khan reportedly secured 21,122 votes and emerged victorious in the by-polls.

His close contestant, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Muhammad Umar bagged 17,023 votes and stood second. PML-N won the seat by 40,88 votes.

