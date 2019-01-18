LNG projects cannot be shunned: petroleum minister  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects cannot be shut, but can only be reviewed after 10 years, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, the minister extended the support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government to private sector for importing LNG.

The government will help the private sector in importing LNG in every possible way, he continued.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will try to get maximum relief on LNG projects during his upcoming visit to Qatar as the projects cannot be shunned,” he said.

Criticizing past government of the Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N), Mr Sarwar said the incumbent government is facing the consequences of their ‘ill’ planning.

Read more: Kekra-1 to yield gas flows as big as Sui field: Sarwar

Commenting on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister said the China has welcomed participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the game changer project.

“The Chinese leadership has no reservation over Saudi building an oil refinery in Gwadar,” he maintained.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is inquiring into a case for awarding a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract which could cause a potential $2 billion loss to the national exchequer in 15 years.

