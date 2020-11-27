Local bodies’ polls in Punjab likely to be delayed amid COVID-19 spike   

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to revisit its decision regarding holding local bodies (LB) polls in the province, owing to rising COVID-19 cases in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law under the chair of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was held to review the matter.

The meeting had an in-depth discussion on the COVID-19 situation in the province after which it became likely that the local bodies polls in the province may be deferred owing to rising cases of the virus.

The meeting decided to convey the matter to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 before finalizing dates for the local bodies polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that a report on September 29 while quoting sources stated that the election commission has prepared initial lists of delimitation of constituencies for local government elections in Punjab as it intends to hold local bodies polls in the province in the first months of 2021.

Read More: Seven-member committee formed to finalise schedule of Punjab LG polls

The meeting also approved an amended policy of the posting and transfers 2020 in the irrigation department besides also giving a nod to the names for the board of directors of the Quaid e Azam Solar Power Company and approving names for MPAs for their appointment in as board of members in IDAM.

An amendment in the Punjab Regulation of Plastic Shopping Bags Act 2020 was also approved from the meeting of the cabinet committee on law affairs.

