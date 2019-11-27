Indian occupied Kashmir remains on edge as lockdown enters 115th day

The Occupied Kashmir has continued to remain on edge as unprecedented military lockdown entered 115th running day, today.

Though uneasy calm and uncertainty prevail in the Valley yet life remains badly affected there as restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced, shops and business centers are mostly shut and few turn up to educational institutions and offices.

Internet gag persists while prepaid mobile and text messaging services also remain in shutdown mode.

The increasing chill has also added to the miseries of the already suffering people of the occupied territory.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan took to the social networking website Twitter called the world out on their ignorance of the Kashmir issue.

The premier attaching a link of an Indian consul general’s statement calling for the implementation of the ‘Israel Model’ in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir said that such statements were a testament to the fascist mindset the current Indian government harbors.

The tweet read: “Shows the fascist mindset of the Indian govt’s RSS ideology that has continued the siege of IOJK for over 100 days, subjecting Kashmiris to the worst violation of their human rights while the powerful countries remain silent bec of their trading interests.”

PM Imran Khan also lamented the powerful countries of the world choosing to stay mum on the humanitarian crisis due to their monetary interests with the state of India.

