Locust swarms may threat food safety if not curbed within weeks: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal chaired a meeting on Tuesday to address the prevalent threat of locust swarms in the country, ARY News reported.

Muhammad Afzal said in the meeting that the perilous situation must be brought under control before it becomes a hazard to the entire nation.

He said that the department was trying its best to control the pest infestation and was exhausting all resources against it.

The NDMA chairman said that the persistent locust swarms may prove to be a grave danger for food safety in Pakistan if left uncontrolled.

He stressed that it was imperative that the threat is abolished within a few weeks, otherwise, the repercussion may prove to be disastrous.

He also demanded state of the art mechanism is given to the NDMA officials by food and agriculture authorities to tackle the matter.

