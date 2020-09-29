‘Longest’ alligator weighing 8,00 pounds caught in Arkansas

Four alligator hunters in Arkansas landed an 8,00-pound gator measuring 14 feet long, which is said to be the longest in the US state’s history.

Travis Bearden said he went hunting on Lake Merrisach with three other men, including his brother and his father, when they spotted a large gator in the water.

“We weren’t real sure how big he was when we spotted him, and to our surprise after we harpooned it, it ended up being a giant,” Bearden said. “It drug the boat around for almost 2 hours before I was able to get a clean shot on it.”

The 800-pound alligator measured 13 feet 11.5 inches long — the longest gator found in Arkansas state history, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed.

“We don’t really have an official state record, but keep data on length, and it’s the longest,” department spokesman Trey Reid said.

