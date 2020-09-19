Web Analytics
Viral video shows alligator swimming outside home

A woman in Alabama shared a hair-raising video of a massive alligator swimming in floodwaters outside her home after Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores.

Tina Bennett, a resident of Gulf Shores, Alabama posted the video on her social media account where the huge gator can be seen swimming in her front yard flooded by the hurricane.

“Oh, my God, this is outside of our window,” Bennett says in the video. “It is a 10- or 12-foot alligator.”

She said this one reptile isn’t the only dangerous wildlife encounter she’s had as a result of the storm.

“We have been surrounded by water, alligators, and poisonous snakes,” she wrote in the post.

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores earlier this week as a Category 2 storm, bringing high winds, life-threatening flooding and knocking power out for hundreds of thousands of people in the Gulf Coast.

