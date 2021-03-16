Lyari kingpin Uzair Baloch acquitted in one more case

KARACHI: A sessions court acquitted on Tuesday Uzair Baloch, kingpin of the infamous Lyari Gang War, in yet another case for want of evidence.

The court observed that the prosecution side failed to place on record evidence to prosecute the accused. Baloch moved an application seeking his acquittal in a 2012 case registered at Kalri police station.

According to the police, the case pertains to an armed attack on the police station. The accused and his accomplices had allegedly opened fire at the police station and fled after the cops present their returned fire.

The co-accused named in the case have already been exonerated from all charges.

Of the total 61 cases lodged against him, Uzair Baloch has already been acquitted in ten cases over lack of evidence.

