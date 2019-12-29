Mahira Khan calls for exemplary punishment to ‘monsters’ child abusers

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan on Sunday raised her voice against sexual abuse of a child at the hands of a seminary teacher in Mansehra and called for making an example out of such monsters.

Make an example out of these monsters. Make an example out of these monsters. Make an example out of these monsters. Make an example out of these monsters.

For God’s sake. For our children’s sake. For the sake of the religion we believe in and for the one they so wrongly claim!! https://t.co/pDBitYZTN8 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) December 28, 2019

“Make an example out of these monsters,” she wrote in a message posted on her microblogging website-Twitter- and repeated the sentence four times to express her emphasis on it and anger on the child abuse incident.

” For God’s sake. For our children’s sake. For the sake of the religion, we believe in and for the one they so wrongly claim!!” she further wrote in her message, which was liked by over 4000 users and shared around 1000 times.

The actor who has worked in many national and international film projects and had given hit drama-serials shared the link of the ARY NEWS story with her message that called for strict action against the perpetrators who sexually assaulted a minor child at a seminary in Mansehra.

On Sunday, police have arrested four people in connection with alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old boy by a cleric in Mansehra.

The arrested suspects are relatives of the victim child, the police said, adding among them is the brother of key suspect Shamsuddin who the police said has been on the run and would soon be brought to justice.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan a day earlier took notice of the appalling incident of child sexual abuse.

