KP CM visits Swat airport, reviews infrastructure and runway

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday paid a visit to Saidu Sharif airport of Swat to review the progress of infrastructure and runway development, ARY News reported.

CM Mahmood Khan also chaired a high-level session regarding the development work of Saidu Sharif airport during his visit to Swat.

The chief operating officer (COO) of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Ubaidur Rehman Abbasi gave a briefing to the chief minister. Abbasi apprised CM Khan that the work for modifying infrastructure, runway and taxiway has been completed at the airport. He added that flight operations will be resumed after formal permission of the federation.

During the meeting, Mahmood Khan said that the steps are being taken in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for promoting tourism. He said that Saidu Sharif and other tourism areas are the centres of attraction to the foreign and local tourists.

He urged for the opening of Swat airport for flights to the foreign countries. He added that the promotion of tourism will generate revenue besides creating opportunities for investment.

The chief minister asked the administration of the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and other airlines to commence flight operations at the airport. He announced that the authorities will soon start international flight operations besides finalising arrangements for landing of bigger aircraft.

In May, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had started development works for Swat, Chitral and Parachinar airports in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to promote tourism in the country.

Sources said, at the cost of Rs80 million, the Swat airport will be made operational while the development work will be completed within two months.

Saidu Sharif Swat Airport is known as a gateway of tourism which was built in 1978. Later, in 2004, owing to the volatile security situation, the airport was closed.

For the same reason, Parachinar airport was also shut down in 2004.

On the directions of the secretary aviation, a high-level committee had visited Swat and Chitral airports.

The committee, comprising engineers, experts and administrative, surveyed the construction site of runways, terminal building and the control tower.

Under the new aviation policy, the airlines would be given perks regarding landing and parking charges at Swat and Parachinar airports.

