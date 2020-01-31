Mainly dry and cold weather to persist in most parts of country

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast mainly dry and cold weather in most parts of the country with overcast skies in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

The Met Office said light rain is expected at a few places in northeast Punjab while fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during the morning and night hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is also expected in Balochistan while very cold in Quetta, Kalat and Ziarat.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Chitral, Astore, Malamjabba, Dir, Kalam and Kurrum agency will likely experience very cold weather.

Moreover, extreme cold and dry weather is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Karachi will experience dry weather with cool night over the past 24 hours, Met officials said, adding the lowest temperature recorded in the metropolis this morning was 10 degrees Celsius with 51 per cent humidity.

Islamabad and Peshawar shivered at five degrees Celsius, Lahore seven, Muzaffarabad one, Quetta and Gilgit minus one, Ziarat minus eleven, Kalat minus six and Murree two degree centigrade.

