Man accused of killing daughter on failing to make ‘gol rotis’ walks free

LAHORE: High court releases accused father named in the murder of his young girl citing lack of actionable evidence against the individual, ARY News reported on Friday.

A session court had awarded the death sentence to the father who was accused of murdering his daughter upon failing to make ’round rotis‘ for him.

Read More: Heartless father threw five-month-old baby girl off rooftop

Roti (flatbread) is essentially circular in shape and is mostly made from wheat flour and eaten with various South Asian curries.

Read More: Man who ‘killed’ father, son over WiFi password arrested

The lawyer representing the father argued that the police failed to produce actionable evidence based on facts against his client, hence he should be released immediately and all charges against him be stripped.

The lawyer also said that the Lahore sessions court made the decision to hang the father in haste, as evidence against the individual was severely lacking back then too.

Comments

comments