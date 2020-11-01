Man, dog killed as plane crashes in US

At least one person and a dog have been killed in a plane crash incident near Billings Logan International Airport in Montana state of United States.

Airport’s Operations Supervisor Mick McCarthy was quoted as saying by the local media that air traffic control reported the crash at 7:05 pm (local time), and first responders located the crash around 8:45 p.m. The plane was found in a forested area off Rimtop Drive north of Airport Road.

“The terrain just isn’t great. It’s heavily wooded, plus you have the ravine,” he said while confirming that a dog and a man is among the casualties in the incident.

McCarthy said the model of the plane was reported to be a Cessna 172. McCarthy did not release the name of the pilot, and it is unknown where the plane had taken off.

McCarthy said both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted.

Billings Fire Department, DNRC, Billings Airport Fire Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department, Animal Control and American Medical Response crews responded to the scene.

This is not the first time that a small plane had crashed in the United States as recently, at least three people including a nine-month-old baby girl died when a small plane crashed into a backyard in a residential neighbourhood in Utah.

Two children and a woman survived the incident and were shifted to the hospital, whereas, two adults and a nine-month-old baby girl lost their lives after the Piper PA-32 plane crashed into the backyard in West Jordan city in the Salt Lakh Country.

