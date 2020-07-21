Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Man accused of financing Indian spy agency RAW arrested in Karachi

Indian Spy Agency Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday rounded up a man who was accused of financing state enemies through an established hawala and hundi network in Karachi.

The arrested man was identified as Junaid, who is allegedly a member of the international hawala and hundi racket and manager of a money exchange company.

The FIA officials said that the officials of FIA’s counter-terrorism wing have arrested Junaid during a raid conducted in Dohraji area of the metropolis.

The suspect was involved in distributing money among the anti-state elements and Indian spies through hawala and hundi network. Moreover, the raiding team also recovered a laptop and mobile phone from his possession.

Read more: FIA sets up FATF compliance unit

According to the IP address most of the e-mails were sent to New Delhi, from where a man named Mehmood Siddiqui was giving tasks.

The latest arrest exposed the conspiracies of India to destabilise Pakistan through terror-financing in violation of regulations of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Earlier on July 15, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a key operative of a sleeper cell of Indian prime intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), who was identified as Zafar.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

One killed, several injured in Turbat blast

Pakistan

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 terror suspects

Pakistan

Anti-polio drive continues in parts of country on 2nd day

Pakistan

Punjab reports 253 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths


ARY NEWS URDU