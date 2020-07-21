Man accused of financing Indian spy agency RAW arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday rounded up a man who was accused of financing state enemies through an established hawala and hundi network in Karachi.

The arrested man was identified as Junaid, who is allegedly a member of the international hawala and hundi racket and manager of a money exchange company.

The FIA officials said that the officials of FIA’s counter-terrorism wing have arrested Junaid during a raid conducted in Dohraji area of the metropolis.

The suspect was involved in distributing money among the anti-state elements and Indian spies through hawala and hundi network. Moreover, the raiding team also recovered a laptop and mobile phone from his possession.

Read more: FIA sets up FATF compliance unit

According to the IP address most of the e-mails were sent to New Delhi, from where a man named Mehmood Siddiqui was giving tasks.

The latest arrest exposed the conspiracies of India to destabilise Pakistan through terror-financing in violation of regulations of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Earlier on July 15, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a key operative of a sleeper cell of Indian prime intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), who was identified as Zafar.

Comments

comments