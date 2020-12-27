Man allegedly kills mother in Punjab province: police  

Multan: A man on Sunday allegedly killed his mother in Shujabad Tehsil of Multan district in the Punjab province, claiming that the gun went off accidentally, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the man claimed that he was cleaning the weapon when it accidentally went off, killing his mother in Sikandrabad area of the Shujabad tehsil.

The police, however, cast their suspicion on the statement and collected evidence from the spot so that it could be sent for forensic analysis.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents related to gender-based violence are reported in the province frequently in the name of honour, abuse or domestic violence.

In one such incident on October 12, a mother and her daughter were killed in the name of ‘honour’.

According to the details acquired, the beheaded bodies of two women, mother and daughter, were reportedly found in Zahir Pir, a city in Rahim Yar Khan district of South Punjab. The sources claimed the duo was murdered in the name of honour.

Read More: Mother of two killed for ‘honour’ in Karachi

The local police have initiated case investigation and the bodies have been sent to the hospital for regular legal proceedings.

Police said they have begun probing the case while the suspect was still at large. While they were on the lookout for the suspect, they said post mortem report will further divulge key details into the incident.

