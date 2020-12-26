Web Analytics
Man kills sons over family dispute in Chaman

CHAMAN: In a brutal act of killing, a man on Saturday gunned down his two sons over a domestic issue in Chaman, Balochistan, ARY News reported, citing sources. 

As per details, a man shot dead his two sons in Chaman over a domestic issue. The bodies were shifted to the DHQ hospital for autospy.

The police is investigating the matter.

In one such incident in January, a father and a mother were arrested from Allah Abad area in the Punjab province, after the former claimed that he had killed her eight-month-old daughter.

According to reports, the police carried out a raid at a remote village, within the remits of Allah Abad police station, and arrested a man after getting a tip-off regarding the killing of a minor girl.

The police arrested the man and during the initial probe, the accused identified as Sharif, admitted role in killing his eight-month-old daughter and burying her in the open area of the house.

