Man masquerading as NAB chairman, DG loots citizens, arrested

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in looting citizens by masquerading as the chairman and director general of the corruption watchdog.

The bureau said Aamir Hussain is a member of a gang involved in looting citizens through blackmail.

The gang’s ringleader Khalid Solangi blackmail people from Dubai and is involved in extorting money from several people, the national graft buster disclosed.

The NAB has written a letter to the Ministry of Interior to have Solangi’s passport cancelled. The letter further demands that Interpol be approached to bring the accused back to the country to stand trial.

The bureau has decided to take the case forward on the basis of investigation conducted against Aamir Hussain. A list of government officials and other victims of the blackmail has been prepared, the NAB said, adding their statements will be recorded as per the law.

