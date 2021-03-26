Man posts girl’s photos on social media, gets arrested

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended a man accused of posting pictures of a girl on social media after she rejected his marriage proposal.

According to FIA officials, Ahsan was presented before a judicial magistrate who sent him to jail on 14-day remand.

Also Read: ‘Foreigner’ nabbed for looting citizen by marriage proposal via social media

They said the accused posted pictures of the 15-year-old girl on social media platforms after she refused to get married to him. He was arrested from the port city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on a complaint of the girl’s father.

Last month, a man had killed a girl over refusing a marriage proposal and later committed suicide in Faisalabad area of the Punjab province. The unfortunate incident occurred in the suburb area of Faisalabad, where 18-year-old Akmal sent a marriage proposal for a 15-year-old girl.

Also Read: Girl stabbed to death eight months after marriage in Sindh

Upon refusal, the boy got enraged and opened fire on the girl, leading to her instant death. He later also committed suicide.

Comments

comments