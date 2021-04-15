Man seeking JIT probe into protests fined Rs200,000, petition dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the recent province-wide protests by a religious party.

Chief Justice Qasim Khan, who heard the petition, imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on the petitioner.

“Under what law a JIT be constituted?” asked the top LHC judge.

The petitioner stated that people faced difficulties due to the protests, adding the police didn’t perform their duties properly.

Chief Justice Khan observed that many lives were lost after ambulances got stuck in the traffic caused by the protests. “How many policemen were martyred and injured? Why don’t you talk about them?” the judge asked the man before dismissing the petition.

Countrywide protests erupted after the head of the religious party was taken into custody earlier this week.

On April 14, Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed announced that the government of Pakistan has decided to ban religio-political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference, said that keeping in view the party’s recent activities including abduction of policemen and destroying of public property has led the federal government to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, (11) B.

