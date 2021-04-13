Several killed, vehicles set afire, 300 cops injured as protests continue across country

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Protesters of a religio-political party clashed with police in Karachi on Tuesday and set ablaze several vehicles after law enforcement agencies launched a crackdown and dispersed protesters from Star Gate to allow the flow of traffic to return to normal, ARY News reported.

As per details, a clash between the police and protesters was reported near the Star Gate area of Karachi. The protesters burnt several motorcycles, cars. Clash also erupted at Baldia Town No 4 between police and protesters. As a result, one person identified as Tariq died.

Police said that the citizen was killed due to the firing of protesters. A police constable was also beaten to death during a clash in the Shahdara area of Lahore, according to Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif.

On the other hand, the Sindh Rangers headquarters convened a security huddle to mull over a strategy of keeping the security situation under control with DG Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary on a chair.

The session was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General Karachi, among other top people of law enforcing agencies.

Sheikh Rasheed chaired a high-level session today to review the law and order situation of the country following the protests that erupted in multiple cities being organised by a religio-political party.

During the meeting, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed ordered action against law-breakers and necessary measures to reopen several road and entry and exits points due to countrywide protests of a religio-political party.

The interior ministry directed to take strict action against those disturbing law and order situation, as well as ordered to suspend cellular and internet services in affected areas.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the government wanted the prevailing law and order situation to resolve in a peaceful manner.

Addressing a presser to shed light on the decisions taken by the federal cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry said that any group could present its demands before the state, however, being a state, they could not allow any group to make decisions on its behalf.

Clashes also erupted at Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and other cities of the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar struck out a 9-point agenda to deal with religious party protestors apparently wreaking havoc in the provincial capital and holding captive 75 points in the city to stage demonstrations.

Punjab’s home ministry has instructed the law enforcement agencies to shift detained protestors to far-flung facilities and no case against them be scrapped.

Police in Shahdara town has booked senior leaders of the religious party on charges of murder and attempt to murder, among others, after its nationwide protests turn violent.

The protesters have also blocked roads in various parts of Lahore. Protesters have blocked roads at Lahore Ring Road, Darogha Wala Chowk, Karol Ghati, Bhatta Chowk, Shanghai Bridge Ferozpur Road, Battery Stop and Imamia Colony Crossing.

According to authorities, Jail Road, Mall Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Canal Road, Thokar Chowk, Barki Road, Multan Road and Gulbarg Main Boulevard Road have been opened for vehicular traffic.

The capital city’s traffic police has announced alternate routes for traffic amid protests of a religious party.

The police in a statement said that alternate routes for traffic have been arranged for Dhokri Chowk, Bhara Kahu, Kashmir Chowk, Rawat Chowk Karar, Trinol, Faizabad and IJP Road.

According to police, Rawal Dam Road, Tiramari Road, Faisal Avenue, Express Road, Jinnah Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Seven, Nine, Ten and Eleven Avenue roads have also been opened for traffic.

Traffic remained jammed in Jaranwala, Samundari, Chak Jhumra, among other towns.

It is to be mentioned here that the activists of a religious group have staged sit-ins at various points in several cities across the country.

