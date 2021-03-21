KARACHI: A man was caught red-handed in Karachi while trying to allegedly molest a girl in a park, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to details, a man tried to sexually abuse a minor girl in a park in the Korangi neighbourhood of the city and was caught red-handed by people present there.

The eye-witnesses approached the police emergency number-15- to report regarding the incident, besides also catching the suspect.

The police later arrested the suspect and shifted him to a police station for further interrogation. “The victim was sent to Jinnah Hospital for medical formalities,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of sexual abuse have been reported from the city and in a recent incident, a young girl was allegedly gang-raped by more than four people in Karachi’s Manghopir neighborhood as police claimed that they have arrested two suspects for their role in the horrific episode.

According to police, they found a girl, aged between 22 to 24 years, lying on a Manghopir road. “The SHO Manghopir police station immediately shifted her to a hospital for medical treatment,” SSP West Suhai Aziz said adding that the girl after gaining consciousness blamed that she was gang-raped by four to five people.

The police on the indication of the victim raided a warehouse in Nooruddin Goth and arrested two suspects for their alleged role in the entire episode.

“The arrested suspects have admitted to their role in the entire episode,” the SSP West said adding that the DNA samples of the suspects have been sent to the laboratory for confirmation.

The police have started a search for the other suspects as SSP Suhai Aziz said that further action would be taken against the culprits after receiving the DNA report.

